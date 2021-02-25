T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $58,056.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $52,914.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 190,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,173,000. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

