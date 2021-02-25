T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after buying an additional 636,349 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,571. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

