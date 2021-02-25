T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Down 6%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 5,900,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,547,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Creative Planning grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

