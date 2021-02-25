Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $43.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $41.14. 801,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 476,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.
TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.
In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
