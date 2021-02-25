Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s stock price fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $43.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $41.14. 801,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 476,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 74.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.