Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.24

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 134564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.82 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile (TSE:TBL)

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

