Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THYCY remained flat at $$6.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

