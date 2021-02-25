Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $686.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.