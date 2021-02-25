Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 154,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

TTWO stock opened at $186.99 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

