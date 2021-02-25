Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and traded as high as C$0.74. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 400,918 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a market cap of C$417.45 million and a P/E ratio of -350.00.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

