Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.70, but opened at C$0.62. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1,628,922 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$417.45 million and a PE ratio of -350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.