Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $91.30, but opened at $101.75. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 19,775 shares traded.

The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -126.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

