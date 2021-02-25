Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.65. 1,380,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,166,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

