Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Down 6%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 6,350,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,393,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.