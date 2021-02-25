Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,483 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

TPR stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

