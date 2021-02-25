Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,745 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.22. The company had a trading volume of 142,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $278.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.82 and a 200 day moving average of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

