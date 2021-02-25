Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $212.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,920. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

