Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,279 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

