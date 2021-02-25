Taurus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.87. 13,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

