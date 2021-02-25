Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.