Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.14.

INTU stock traded down $15.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.81. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.