Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.01

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $11.70. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 744 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAYD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

