Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 1,369,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,335,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

