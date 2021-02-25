Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 9%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.69. Approximately 1,369,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,335,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.
TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
