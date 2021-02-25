TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 58,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TC Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,375,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,704,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,980 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

