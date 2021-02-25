TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%.
Shares of TC PipeLines stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. 8,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,339. TC PipeLines has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.
TC PipeLines Company Profile
TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.
