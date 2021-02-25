TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

