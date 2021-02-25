TCG BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

TCG BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

CGBD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $710.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

