TD Securities Analysts Give Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) a $6.00 Price Target

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has been given a $6.00 target price by stock analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.39. 305,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,796,821. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

