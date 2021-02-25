TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$28.00

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

DRM stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.95. The company had a trading volume of 185,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$27.56.

Get Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.