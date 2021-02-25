TD Securities Raises Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.30

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.01.

Get Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) alerts:

BTE traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,134,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.39.

In other Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

About Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.