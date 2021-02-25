TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of TE Connectivity worth $35,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 28,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

