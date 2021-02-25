TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Hits $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $178,368.96 and $2,129.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011627 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

