TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Shares Down 9.4%

TechCare Corp. (OTCMKTS:TECR)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.15. 3,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 39,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

TechCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TECR)

Citrine Global Corp. operates as a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of a delivery platform utilizing vaporization of various natural compounds for multiple health, beauty and wellness applications. Its products include Novokid, Shine and future pipelines. The company was founded by Zvika Yemini on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

