TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $8.21 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 534,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,746,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 30,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $178,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 144,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 39.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,653,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 465,325 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

