TechnipFMC’s (FTI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 534,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,746,718. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.