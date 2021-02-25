TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 133.26 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

