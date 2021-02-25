Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of TECK traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 280,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,800. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

