Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 6,544,096 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,562,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teck Resources by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

