Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Given a C$70.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) received a C$70.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:TCS traded down C$3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.65. 63,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,938. Tecsys Inc. has a one year low of C$13.23 and a one year high of C$66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.44.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

