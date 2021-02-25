Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $266.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $256.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.31.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC traded down $34.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,041,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.