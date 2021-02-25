Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Shares of TDOC opened at $254.53 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($2.78). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares in the company, valued at $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,673,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

