Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE TDOC opened at $254.53 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.78). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

