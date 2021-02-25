Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $248.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $254.53 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -177.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.78). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

