Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $291.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $291.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.31.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $34.98 on Thursday, reaching $219.55. 9,041,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.85 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $578,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

