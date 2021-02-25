Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.82 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $33.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.15. The company had a trading volume of 341,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.85 and its 200-day moving average is $218.54. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.31.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

