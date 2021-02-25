Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

