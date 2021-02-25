Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $465.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $405.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

TFX stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $403.82. 8,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $414.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 70,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

