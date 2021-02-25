Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.