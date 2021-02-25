Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Tops $61.90 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $36.34 or 0.00076782 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $61.90 million and approximately $61.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.93 or 0.00718304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00035612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.