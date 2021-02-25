Telos (TLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $36.59 on Thursday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

