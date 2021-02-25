Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $40.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,522 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.